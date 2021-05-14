PM greets citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram on Friday and asked people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

PM on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr greeted and said "Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak."

"Happy Akshaya Tritiya to all countrymen. This auspicious festival associated with the accomplishment of auspicious works should give us the power to realize our resolve to conquer the corona epidemic," he tweeted in Hindi.

He further wished "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary."

The prime minister asked people to follow all the protocols in place to avoid getting the infection and work together to conquer the corona epidemic.

—UNI