PM Modi assures help to Assam after quake damages buildings, roads

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible help from the Centre after massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeastern state.

"Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Central government stands firmly with the people of Assam.

"Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inquire about the situation in the state.

Singh said that only some buildings are damaged and the state administration is closely monitoring the situation and centre is also in close touch.Spoke to CM #Assam @sarbanandsonwal just now. Parts of the State struck by an earthquake of significant scale. Luckily no loss of life reported so far. Only damage to some buildings. State administration closely monitoring and Centre in close touch. Detailed report awaited," tweeted Jitendra Singh.

A building in Nagaon tilted against its adjacent building. Tremors were felt in Nagaon too.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur today morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km, Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported as of now. (ANI)