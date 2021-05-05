PM directs Goa CM to undertake O2 audit

Panaji: The Goa government will undertake an oxygen audit, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant said that Modi spoke to him on Tuesday night and sought details on Covid-19 management efforts in the state.

"PM Modi had called at night to take stock of the Covid situation and queried about availability of oxygen beds. He has sought details," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that Modi had urged him to undertake an oxygen audit in Goa.

"It is important to know how much oxygen is generated, how much oxygen we import from outside and how much requirement we have at the moment. I have given instruction. A team will be appointed to do the same," Sawant said.

