Piyush Goyal Takes Charge of Ministry Of Textiles

Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh also Takes Charge

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today took charge of the Ministry of Textiles from the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani. The Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh also took charge, today.





Addressing the media after taking charge, Shri Piyush Goyal thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving him this opportunity. Shri Goyal, praising his predecessor, Smt Smriti Irani said that she has done lots of good work in the Ministry of Textiles during her tenure and as a result, its profile has increased manifold in recent years. The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants this sector to be strong and become an even bigger support for the economy. He further added that the Prime Minister envisions a synergy between Commerce and Industry and Textiles sectors and that is perhaps the reason that he has been given the charge of this ministry also.





Shri Goyal said that Textiles is a big sector for employment so this is a big opportunity that through this sector, the Government will try to give a big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women. He also said that he will ensure that this sector can be further improved and exports can be boosted. The Minister expressed confidence that there will be a big growth in this sector.





Shri Goyal further added that the Government wants to promote Brand India and Indian textiles, which have earlier played an important role in building brand India, will again play a key role. The Minister also welcomed the MoS, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh and said that she will be a support pillar and help in the growth of this sector.





The MoS, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh talking to the media said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given her this big opportunity and she will work under the leadership of PM and guidance of Cabinet Minister Shri Piyush Goyal to help grow and promote the textiles sector and make it a key sector for 'Make in India'











