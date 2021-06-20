People of certain ideology target minorities when elections approach: Maulana Arshad Madani

New Delhi: People of a certain ideology spread hate and target minorities whenever elections approach, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction) chief Maulana Arshad Madani alleged on Sunday.

In a statement, Madani stressed on the need to promote unity, mutual harmony and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, saying religious hatred is taking the country on the path of destruction, not development.

Elections are to be held in some states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa next year.

"During the second wave of coronavirus, people were helping each other by rising above religion… Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians came together to help each other. The wall of hatred built between them by communal parties and organisations for their political gains was torn down," he said.

"But as elections are approaching, once again the hate games have begun and people of a certain ideology under police protection have started targeting mosques and unarmed Muslims on the basis of their religious identity," he alleged.

"Even the elderly are not being spared and their beards are being cut off… This is being done to spread religious hatred which is condemnable," Madani claimed referring to the alleged incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad wherein a 72-year-old Muslim man claimed that he was thrashed by some people because of his religion.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Police said there was no communal angle to the incident.

"Those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not caught while some people even defend them on TV channels. It is clear that those indulging in violence have political backing and this is probably the reason why even police are afraid to lay their hands on them," he alleged.

Referring to the Delhi riots in February last year, the prominent Muslim leader claimed, "Most of the people killed in the riots were Muslims, their shops were looted, their houses were burnt, and their places of worship were desecrated."

"But still, strict sections were imposed on some of them, due to which they are being denied bail by the court. This double standard of justice is very dangerous for the country," he claimed. —PTI