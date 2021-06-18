Parida new head of India's Chemical Weapons Convention authority

New Delhi: Senior Indian Administrative Service officer Manoj Kumar Parida was on Thursday appointed as Chairman, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Union government, under the Cabinet Secretariat.





The 1986-batch Uttarakhand cadre officer is among six IAS officers who have been given new responsibilities after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its approval in its latest meeting on Thursday.





B. Anand, a 1987 Tamil Nadu cadre batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence after superannuation of incumbent, 1984 batch officer Ravi Kant on June 30. He is currently holding chare of Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.





Renuka Kumar, a 1987 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Minority Affairs upon superannuation of 1986 batch IAS officer Pramod Kumar Das on June 30.





Special Secretary, Minority Affairs S. K. Dev Verman, a 1988 batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post.





Indevar Pandey, a 1988 batch West Bengal cadre officer, who hold charge as Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Pensions and Pensioners Welfare, has been appointed as Secretary, Women and Child Development upon superannuation of 1987 batch officer Ram Mohan Mishra on June 30.





Special Secretary, Agricultural Research and Education and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Sanjay Kumar Singh, a 1987 batch officer, has also been appointed as Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.





--IANS



