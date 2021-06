Chandigarh (The Hawk): It is a moment of pride for Panjab University that it's Alumnus from University Business School and former Chief Secretary UP, Mr Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS , has been appointed as Election Commissioner of India, expressed Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor.

Prof V C Pandey, father of Anup Pandey was a senior professor in Panjab University in Dept of Ancient History. He lived on campus for many years.