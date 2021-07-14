Pak LeT commander among three militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Three Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani commander, were killed by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Wednesday, police said.





A Police Spokesperson said that one of the slain terrorists was identified as LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, a resident of Pakistan, while two other militants were locals.





Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for neutralizing the militants.





Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at New Colony main town Pulwama late Tuesday night.





A Police Spokesperson said that when the security forces were moving towards targeted area in the town, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated leading to an encounter.





He said residents in the nearby houses were immediately shifted to safer places and militants were asked to surrender.





Later, additional security forces were deployed to foil any attempt by militants to escape.





With the first light, this morning security forces again tried to move towards the area. Militants again fired on the forces, he said, adding that the security forces retaliated in which two unidentified militants were killed. Later, one more was killed, he said.





Meanwhile, security forces have also been deployed in the adjoining areas to maintain law and order.





Authorities suspended mobile internet service of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours.





—UNI



