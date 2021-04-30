More Oxygen Expresses on the way to Haryana, MP, Telangana and UP

Cumulative liquid medical oxygen (LMO) carried by Indian Railways reached 664 MT; 126 MT more on its way

Oxygen Expresses to Uttar Pradesh (7th Oxygen Express), Madhya Pradesh (2nd Oxygen Express), Haryana (1st & 2nd Oxygen Express) on their way



Oxygen Express Operations of Indian Railways continue to bring relief to the States



New Delhi (The Hawk): Indian Railways is continuing its Oxygen Express journey and saving many more lives. Railways is in full preparedness to run even more Oxygen Express based on the requests from State Governments.



Madhya Pradesh will receive its second Oxygen Express carrying 47.37 MT LMO from Bokaro to Sagar and Jabalpur in four tankers. Train started from Bokaro on 29 April 2021 and is currently moving uninterrupted towards its destination. Train is expected to reach its destination by today evening.

Haryana will receive its first and second Oxygen Express soon. Two trains, one from Rourkela to Haryana carrying 47.11 metric tonnes LMO in 3 tankers and another one from Angul to Haryana carrying 32 Metric tonnes in 2 tankers are on their way to their destination. These trains will deliver much needed oxygen supply to the residents of Haryana in a safe and timely manner.

Uttar Pradesh is continuously replenishing its Oxygen supply with Oxygen Express. UP will receive its 7th Oxygen Express, which is expected to start shortly from Bokaro carrying three tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). In order to further boost up the oxygen supply, UP Govt. has also requested to transport 10 ft ISO containers loaded with Liquid Oxygen from Jamshedpur to Lucknow. Additional planning is required to transport ISO containers and Railways Officials are currently working on the best possible options to move ISO containers safely and securely. It is expected that ISO containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will start loading on 01 May 2021 at Jamshedpur.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 664 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (356.47 MT), Madhya Pradesh (64 MT) & Delhi (70 MT). Haryana and Telangana will start receiving their Oxygen Express shortly.