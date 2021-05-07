Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 2511 MT LMO in 161 tankers to different states

First Oxygen Express to Rajasthan (Kota) on the way from Hapa

40 Oxygen Expresses complete their journeys



Till date 174 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 689 MT in UP, 190 MT in MP, 259 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1053MT in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered 2511MT (approx) of LMO in 161 tankers to various states across the country.

40 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till date 174 MT has offloaded in Maharashtra, 689 MT in UP, 190 MT in MP, 259 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1053MT in Delhi.

Presently 22 tankers are on the run with more than 400 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in MP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time.



