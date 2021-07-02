Our anti-drone technology can prevent Jammu Airbase like attacks: DRDO

New Delhi: The counter-drone technology developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) could help Army swiftly detect and destroy drones that pose a security threat to the country.





As per Dr Jillelamudi Manjula, Director General- Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, the D-4 drone system could detect close-range attacks like the one in Jammu on Sunday that injured two Army jawans.





"D-4 drone system would've detected attack (in Jammu) as its range is over 4 kilometres. The system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack most vulnerable places. The system has got multiple sensors and two different counterattacks to destroy the rogue drones," she said.





Dr Manjula further informed that the D-4 drone system is capable of destroying micro-drones by jamming the command and control links and further by damaging the hardware of the drones.





"Prevention can be done by early detection only, so we need to have multiple systems all around our vulnerable areas. We need to detect the drones early," said the DRDO DG.





The D-4 drone system was used for security during this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath.





"It was used during Republic Day security preparation to detect and respond to any suspicious activity or contingency situation. We were continuously monitoring 24X7 those days but fortunately, we didn't find anything suspicious," Dr Manjula further said.





On Sunday, two low-intensity explosions were reported in Jammu Air Force station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.





After the attack, Chief General MM Naravane said, "Easy availability of drones definitely increases the complexity and challenges that we have to deal with. We have put in place some measures. We're developing capabilities to deal with the drone threat in both kinetic and non-kinetic realm". (ANI)



