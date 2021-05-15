One held in Delhi for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly indulging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Saturday.

Four oxygen cylinders have been seized from Mohit's possession, they said, adding that the car used in their transportation has also been seized.

The police said Mohit, a resident of Dwarka, owns a mobile shop.

The accused claimed that when one of his family members tested COVID-19 positive, he contacted someone who arranged oxygen cylinders. Thereafter, he too started indulging in hoarding and black marketing oxygen cylinders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said after receiving information on Friday that Mohit was hoarding oxygen cylinders and would come to Sector 23 in Dwarka to sell them, a raid was conducted.

'When the accused came and showed three cylinders kept on the rear seat of his car to the informer, the police team apprehended him. The motive of the accused was to sell these cylinders for profit, the officer said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

'His interrogation led to the recovery of one more oxygen-filled cylinder. The accused also revealed that he illegally procured the cylinders from a person named Rajesh, a resident of Naraina,' he said. PTI