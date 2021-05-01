Top
One held in Chennai for smuggling in 1.2 kg gold

 The Hawk |  1 May 2021 3:08 PM GMT

Chennai: According to a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Mohamed Badurudeen arrived from Dubai with a 55 inch LED TV. When the officials examined it by opening its back cover, they found two heavy black rectangular bars concealed inside the speakers, which turn contained two gold bars.

The two bars weighed 1.2 kg and are valued at Rs 57.75 lakh.

Badurudeen has been arrested and further investigation is underway.—IANS

Updated : 1 May 2021 3:08 PM GMT
