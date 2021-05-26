NTPC Bongaigaon starts COVID Care Center

New Delhi (The Hawk): NTPC , a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power continues its fight towards COVID and the dedicated team of power professionals are leaving no stone unturned to control the disease from spreading. Continuing its effort against COVID, NTPC Bongaigaon Medical Cell today made the NTPC Bongaigaon COVID Care centre operational in association with Apollo Telehealth Services . It was inaugurated yesterday by Shri Subrata Mandal, CGM, NTPC on 25th May,2021 who inspected the facilities available.

The centre incorporates state-of-art technology to manage COVID cases at remote locations. The COVID care centre is equipped with 10 COVID beds, each equipped with a multipara monitor for continuous monitoring of temperature, SPO2, heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate.

One e-ICU which is equipped with invasive ventilators, multichannel bedside monitor, webcam and LED television connected to Apollo, Chennai for real time monitoring of critically ill patients are also being installed in the centre. Besides 2 BiPAP machines for non-invasive ventilation, 7 oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for oxygen support, Point-of-care diagnostics for assessment of d-dimer, troponin, CRP, ABG and ECG, 2 cart on wheels for easy accessibility of emergency medicines and equipments such as pulse oximeter, IR thermometers etc. makes the centre well equipped to deal with any kind of exigency. Besides 2 kiosks for sample collection, 6 doctors and 10 nurses will be providing round the clock services to the patients.