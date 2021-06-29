Not a package, another hoax: Rahul Gandhi on relief measures

New Delhi: A day after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government saying it is not a package but another hoax.

"No family can spend Finance Minister's economic package on living, food, medical bills, school fees. Not a package, just another hoax," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

His remarks came a day after Sitharaman announced eight relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore.

These measures entail enhancement of existing relief schemes such as ECGLS and support for state governments. Besides, a total of four new measures were announced to provide loans to micro credit borrowers as well as tourism industry.

Further, Sitharaman announced Rs 50,000 crore guaranteed loan for creation of medical infrastructure.

—IANS