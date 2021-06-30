The NLM continues to pass through, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala & Amritsar

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):





(Wednesday 30 June 2021; based on 0530 hours IST Observations)





All India Weather Inference (MORNING)





The northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 26°N / Long. 70°E, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.





Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during next 6­7 days.





The trough at mean sea level from East Uttar Pradesh to northeast Assam across Bihar and Sub Himalayan West Bengal persists.





The cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.





The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long.63°E to the north of Lat.30°N.





The trough from East central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast to south Kerala across Coastal Karnataka between 3.1 km & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.





The cyclonic circulation over West central Arabian Sea & adjoining south Oman coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.











