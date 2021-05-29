No Statehood Day Celebrations Owing to Pandemic, Curfew, Says Goa CM

Panaji: Goa will not officially celebrate Statehood day on May 30, on account of the ongoing pandemic and in view of statewide curfew which has currently been imposed in the coastal state till May 31, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

In a message to the state on the eve of statehood day, Sawant also said that while the revival of the state's economy was the need of the hour, Goa was ready to gear up to meet the challenges.

"…due to the covid pandemic there won't be celebrations in the state. Currently Goa is under curfew and the government is taking utmost care and precautions to contain its spread," the Chief Minister said.

"The current situation of the pandemic has given rise to various other challenges and the revival of the state's economy has become the need of the hour. Today the State is fully geared up to meet any challenges of the present and the future," Sawant added.

"Goa has achieved remarkable progress over the last few decades, particularly in core sectors such as education, healthcare, development and infrastructure. The various developmental projects and programmes that are being initiated and implemented by the State is a clear indication that Goa is on the move to achieve greater progress," Sawant further said.

An erstwhile Union Territory, Goa was accorded the status of a state on May 30, 1987.—IANS