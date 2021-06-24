NLM continues to pass through, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala & Amritsar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 26°N / Long. 70°E, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.





Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period.





The trough at mean sea level from north Punjab to northeast Bay of Bengal across Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal persists.





The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bihar & adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh now lies over Jharkhand & neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.





The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bihar & adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh to south Chhattisgarh now runs from cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh across interior Odisha and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.





An east west trough runs from cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand to north Gujarat across north Chhattisgarh and south Madhya Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level.





A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan & neighbourhood and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.





The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 71°E to the north of Lat. 25°N persists.





The cyclonic circulation over Northeast & adjoining Northwest Arabian Sea at 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked.











