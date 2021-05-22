NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists in weapon snatching case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in connection with the snatching of service weapons of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency filed a charge sheet against HM terrorists — Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri before a Jammu court. The official said that the charges will be abated against other three terrorists involved in the crime — Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who have been killed in encounters with security forces.

The official said that a case was registered on March 8, 2019 at Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir relating to the snatching of service weapon of the escort in-charge of DC Kishtwar.

The NIA took over the probe on November 2, 2019. The official said that during the probe it was found that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizbul Mujahideen during the years 2018 – 2019 in Kishtwar. "The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community," the official said.

The official also said that Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain were killed in encounters with security forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020. They were terrorists of HM in Doda-kishtwar belt and were involved in many terror acts in Kishtwar.

The official said that Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents. (AGENCY)



