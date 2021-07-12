NIA arrests 3 ISIS cadres from J&K

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has arrested three ISIS cadres from Jammu & Kashmir in connection with its probe into the ISIS 'Voice of Hind' (VOH) case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has arrested Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone all residents of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir in connection wit the case on Sunday.

The NIA carried out searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with ISIS logo. The official said that preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VOH).

The official said that on Monday, the agency carried out searches at two more locations in Anantnag on the basis of the revelations made by them and recovered a number of digital devices and other materials. The NIA had registered a case on June 29 this year under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and UA(P)A Act in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo-online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS. In this connection an India-centric online propaganda magazine - 'Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth. —IANS