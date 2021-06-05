NHPC Limited, signs E-Mobility Agreements with Convergence Energy Services Limited

NHPC to have the biggest Electric Vehicle Fleet amongst Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a significant step towards environment protection, NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company under Ministry of Power has signed E-Mobility Agreements with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for leasing of 25 nos of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and supply of 3 nos. of Electric Vehicle fast chargers to NHPC including its installation & commissioning. NHPC will have the biggest EVs fleet amongst Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India. NHPC had earlier leased 2 no. of Electric Vehicles through EESL in 2019.



The E-Mobility Agreements were signed through video conferencing yesterday. Shri A.K. Srivastava, CVO from NHPC and Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO and Shri Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) were present on the occasion. NHPC has signed the E-mobility agreement as a step towards its commitment towards environment and on eve of celebrating World Environment Day 2021.

A broad MOU between NHPC and EESL to explore opportunities of Energy Efficiency and Conservation measures in NHPC is also under process.