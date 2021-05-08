Nearly 3400 MT O2 delivered by Oxygen Expresses to Maha, MP, Hry, Delhi, Raj, T'gana & UP

Presently 26 tankers are on the run with 417 MT of LMO

New Delhi (The Hawk): Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 3400 MT of LMO in more than 220 tankers to various states across the country.

54 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release, 230 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 968 MT in UP, 249 MT in MP, 355 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 1427 MT in Delhi.

Presently 26 tankers are on the run with 417 MT of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, UP, Haryana and Delhi. Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.