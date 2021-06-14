NCPCR asks social media sites to share origin of posts advertising direct adoption of Covid orphans

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday asked social media platforms to report the origin of posts that advertise the direct adoption of children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

In the letter written to WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram, the child rights body warned the social media platform of strict action in case of non-compliance, and also demanded them to submit the compliance/action taken report in the matter within 10 days.



This comes as the Child Rights body had received complaints against social media pages/posts advertising giving children who lost their parents during COVID- 19 for adoption.

"It is noted that children who have lost both parents are children in need of care and protection under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. 2015 and that the procedure as laid down under the Act has to be followed for placing these children in adoption with families willing to adopt. All or any of such adoptions which happen without following the procedures of the Act are illegal and in violation of Section 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice An, 2015. The Act under these provisions lays down strict punitive punishment for not following the procedure for adoption, as laid down under the Act," the Commission said.

It informed that Section 32 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 provides for mandatory reporting of all children who are found to be separated from the guardian.

"The Commission, keeping in view of this serious offence, had issued an advisory dated May 2 and taken cognisance of such illegal posts/complaints received, and asked the State Governments and the law enforcement authorities to take necessary action in this matter and report about the same to the concerned child protection authorities," it said.

It also noted that presently, the Supreme Court, while discussing the issue regarding children who have become orphans, has passed directions for the same on June 7. "In the said order, the Supreme Court has stated that no adoption of affected children should be permitted contrary to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and directed the State governments/Union Territories to take action against those NGOs/individuals who are indulging in illegal adoptions." the letter said.

In light of the implemented provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and order of the Supreme Court, the Commission requested the social media platforms that in cases where such posts are posted on the online platforms, information about the same must be reported to the law enforcement authorities and National Commission or State Commission of the concerned State/UT and "provide the details of the IP Address, the origin of the post and other such relevant details, so that Commission can recommend for necessary action in the matter."

"In case of inaction or non-reporting of the same from your end, to the Commission or to the law enforcement authorities, the Commission will be compelled to take strict action against your good offices. This matter is of a serious nature connected with the safety and security and protection of rights of children in the country and must be treated with utmost commitment and priority by your good offices," it added. (ANI)