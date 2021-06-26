NCB busts charas smuggling racket from Nepal

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has busted an international racket across India and Nepal involved in smuggling charas, arresting two persons and seizing 12.5 kg of the drug.





NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra said that the drug law enforcement agency has arrested a 51-year-old woman from Bihar's East Champaran and Mukesh, 40, a resident of Haryana's Karnal, adding that with their arrest, the local supply network of charas has been dismantled.





Malhotra said that on June 23, specific information was received at Delhi Zonal Unit that a woman would come to Panipat to supply a huge quantity of charas to her associate.





"Acting on the information, a trap was laid and one lady, who was later on identified as a resident of Bihar, was apprehended. From her possession, 12.5 kg charas was recovered," he said.





He also said that during her questioning, she revealed that she had come to supply the contraband to Mukesh. "At her instance, Mukesh was also arrested from Karnal," he said.





Malhotra said that during interrogation, they revealed that the main supplier of charas is a resident of Nepal.





"Charas was being trafficked to Delhi NCR through Bihar. Mukesh is married to a woman in Nepal and through her, he came in contact with Ramesh and started trafficking charas."

