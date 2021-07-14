Navy holds 8TH apex comm review meet on coastal security in Bengal

Kolkata: The 8th apex committee review meeting (ACRM) on coastal security for West Bengal was conducted by the headquarters, Eastern Naval Command over Videoconference on Tuesday. The meeting was co-chaired by Vice-Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Hari Krishna Dwivedi, chief secretary of West Bengal. The meeting was also attended by representatives from all stakeholders namely, the Indian Navy, State government officials, Coast Guard, BSF, NSG, Customs, IWAI, SMPK Port, Marine Police, IB, department of fisheries, BSNL, ISRO, GRSE and CISF, etc.





The meeting was convened as an annual review of coastal security issues of West Bengal. All key issues and developments/ progress made since the last review in 2019 were discussed and suitably addressed. Various challenges in the maritime domain as well as future measures and possible solutions to enhance "effectiveness of coastal security" were also deliberated upon to chart the way-ahead.





The meeting achieved its overall aim of finding solutions to strengthen the coastal security as well as achieve greater synergy among all stakeholders.











