NHRC asks Centre, states to set up universal Covid dashboards

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday emphasized that the Centre and States need to put their acts together in order to meet the urgent response needed amid the second wave of the pandemic raging through the country by setting up universally functional Covid-19 dashboards.



The dashboard will help in providing real time information in public domain on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, critical care medicines and devices.

The commission also asked for setting up 24X7 functional toll-free help lines and fixing the prices of Covid treatment resources.

The Commission has recommended to the Centre and states, through its 2.0 Covid Advisory issued on May 4, that they need to take immediate action against those hoarding and black-marketing essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and critical care devices.

It has also asked them to ramp up the production, transportation and distribution of essential resources.

The Commission later sought action taken report within four weeks on the recommendations contained in its Advisory 2.0, already sent to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories by the Secretary General.

Among some important recommendations in the 2.0 advisory include the free of cost treatment of any Covid-19 patient who approaches any public health facility: and establishment of effective helpdesks in all public and private hospitals for preliminary check-up.

There should be universal coverage and non-discriminatory pricing of Covid vaccines in all health facilities of the country, and if feasible, vaccination should be made free for everyone irrespective of private or public health establishment along with adequate testing facilities for Covid-19 and timely reports, the advisory mentions.

"Management of crematoriums and burial grounds should be improved, using electric crematorium and App based interventions to be promoted among stakeholders.

"The protection of Rights of Covid warriors engaged should be ensured and the body of a deceased Covid patient should be treated with dignity and handed over to the family ensuring all Covid protocols," the commission said.

The commission has also suggested to impose practical time restrictions for buying essential commodities during lockdowns.