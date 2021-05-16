Cabinet Secretary Chairs National Crisis Management Committee Meeting on Cyclone Tauktae

AIM should be to ensure minimal loss of life and damage, says Shri Rajiv Gauba

Necessary arrangements made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of Hospitals and Covid Care Centres



New Delhi (The Hawk): The Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in view of the Cyclonic Storm Tauktae in the Arabian Sea. The meeting was held through video conferencing with Chief Secretaries of the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Secretaries of various Union ministries also attended the video conference.



Reviewing the preparedness of the Central and State agencies, Shri Rajiv Gauba stressed that all measures should be taken to evacuate people in areas affected by the cyclone, so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage. Preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured. The Cabinet Secretary also emphasised that all steps should also be taken to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to them. Necessary arrangements have been made in this regard to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres, alongwith ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country.The Cabinet Secretary also directed the concerned agencies to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the State Administrations.

The Chief Secretaries of the concerned States apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm. Adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as Power, Telecommunications etc.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that they have deployed/made available 79 teams in the affected states and 22 additional teams have also been kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and the Coast Guard alongwith ships and aircraft have also been deployed.