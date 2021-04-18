Modi To Start Omni-Masses Akhada

New Delhi (The Hawk): In what now is being widely tom-tomed in politically over rife Delhi as a surety, Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi with his present "Rishi" look is all set to start an international omni masses' Akhada complete with Vanaprastha life, shuddha vichar, ved, vedanta, upanishad, brahmacharya, dhyana, pranayam, yoga, Sri Madbhagawat Gita, dharmik Sanskriti, pravachan, Hinduism, Hindu way of life, love all sans any reservation, be gregarious, be humane, do not be treacherous, facts-hiding and the like. His inhabitants will be of all hues without any discrimination of any kind whatsoever. "Love All" will be the Akhada's central message that will culminate onto The Supreme Lord, Bhagawan, God...stated to be in its early stage, its structures are being prepared in many parts of the world amid their respective top shots who bear strong penchant for Modi. They inherently fancy that Modi be their Guru, it being call of the whole world now and will be so in the coming days as well. Modi himself expectedly is fully tight lipped about it except lengthening his long flowing white beard, white hair.

Even a Baba Ramdev is stated to be shy of him, his hermit like looks, his hermit like utterances, his fluent utterances of incantations even those of most complicated, difficult kind. He even knows their full meanings, their contexts etc.

This must be mentioned here that according to his "foreign" fans, he does not want to be addressed as a sadhu, Mahatma or guru but just ModiJi as he is always conscious that he is no hermit yet he has something 'extra' in him that he wants to share with all whoever are interested. No pressure...Already many VIPs abroad are in touch with him to be part of his "good samaritan" Akhada...when not yet known.