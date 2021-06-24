Ahead of all-party meet, Nadda meets BJP leaders from J&K

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir leaders, BJP Chief J.P. Nadda met party leaders from the union territory, who would be participating in the meeting.





Nadda met J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina and other leaders -- Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta -- at the party's national headquarters here.





Sources said that Nadda discussed BJP's stand on different issues with them.





It is learnt that the BJP chief had already conveyed that there will be no compromise on Article 370. "Our stand is clear that we will not support or allow any idea of reinstating Article 370. In 2019, we fulfilled the dream of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee of making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and there is no going back," source said.





On Wednesday, while participating in programmes to observe the death anniversary to Dr Mookerjee, Nadda had said, "It gives us immense satisfaction that the cause and mission for which Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee ji sacrificed his life, it has been accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Today Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India in its true sense."





Nadda had also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee of seeing India under 'One Vidhan, One Pradhan and One Nishan'."





Sources claimed that Nadda and BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir talked about issues concerning the UT in length, including the start of the electoral process and statehood.





"Everything was discussed in detail with the party representatives for the meeting with the Prime Minister and were briefed about our stand," a party leader said.





A party insider said that the BJP is in favour of holding an election but only after completing the delimitation process.





The meeting of the Prime Minister will start around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Delimitation, statehood and Assembly election are likely to be the main agenda of discussion with the parties from Jammu and Kashmir also likely to raise the demand for restoration of Article 370.

—IANS

