New Delhi (The Hawk): Modi wants 100% clean CBI chief…Like his 'Surf-washed' crisp Mr Clean (nothing contrary to it has been actually proven so far even though a lot of rumours about him do rounds!) image, 100% spotless Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi wants a carbon copy like him as the chief of the country's premier investigation agency : Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.

That's why he is taking 'extra interest' in finding him/her…He leads the panel for that to decide next CBI chief among Rakesh Asthana, YC Modi among visible frontrunners + a host of invisible frontrunners known only to Modi.

A high-powered committee led by him will be meeting on May 24 to select the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief.

Along with PM Modi, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary (commands a lot of respect from Modi himself and others in the ruling party+ruling echelon) will also take part in the meeting.

Sources (not fully reliable) say, officers from 1984, 1985 and 1986 are in consideration for the post, however, Rakesh Asthana, YC Modi and Subodh Jaiswal are the frontrunners for the post of the next CBI Director.



Currently, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujrat cadre IPS officer, is holding the position as the acting CBI chief after the tenure of former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla ended on February 3.



Praveen Sinha, the CBI Additional Director, will hold the position of acting director till the time the committee appoints the next chief of the top investigating agency.



Rishi Kumar Shukla was appointed the CBI Director on February 4, 2019, after the then CBI Director Alok Verma was removed by the government following an ugly spat with his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Subodh Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer currently posted as DG CISF whereas Rakesh Asthana is a 1984-batch officer currently posted as DG BSF.



YC Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as the NIA chief and SS Deswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer, is the DG of ITBP. HC Awasthy, a 1985-batch officer and DG UP Police, is also a top contender in the race of the next CBI chief.



There are more…As mentioned above, a host of 'invisible' names are there closely held to his chest by Modi. He will 'unearth' the names at the 11th hour on "that day".



This is for sure: CBI from "then on" will be "abs 'Surf White' like never before".

