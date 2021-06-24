Hunt For Personality Cult

New Delhi (The Hawk): Serious hunt for nationwide appealing personality cult matching Narendra Modi is all set to start any day now what with all anti-Modi persona unanimously agree none of them are even a meagre shade matching Modi's nationwide (internationally, as well) masses appealing unanimous personality cult that still is 'Awwal Number' in the entire country wherein, more than seven-eighth masses simply support him with no question of any kind asked so desperately hung on him they are.





Compared to him, none are nationwide en masse revered or hooked to even faraway remotely resembling a second nationwide cult figure like Modi.





Talk of Pawar matching Modi, opine his Nationalist Congress Party insiders unabashedly, no way because their "Pawar Saheb" despite decades in Maharashtra is yet to gain ground for himself in Vidarbha, Konkan, Marathwada regions of the Maharashtra state barring Western Maharashtra leave alone gaing even semblance of any ground in UP, Bihar, MP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, AP, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana etc, etc.





This is the reason why Pawar even today remains Baramati-confined or at max portions of Western Maharashtra.





Not even whole of Maharashtra state what to talk of he being synonymous with entire India, cynically comment NCB insiders.





They say, Pawar Saheb is synonymous with being 'ghati' and he has never objected to that. If he so preferred, he would have easily raised a countrywide hue and cry, proved himself 'national' so on and so forth ensuring he being forcefully demanded by the countrymen to be their Pradhan Mantri first and foremost.





But that's not what it is. He continues to be Baramati-confined (Baramati where, know not countrymen by and large), he likes it that way, observe his NCP insiders.





If it was otherwise with him, he would have been PM --- that too youngest --- long back out classing Charan Singh (if not Morarjee Desai himself), VP Singh, Chandra Shekhar, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral, Narendra Modi also.





In fact, why not 'he' instead of Indira Gandhi in 1980 especially when he split her Congress, formed his own Congress, carried it on till say 1985-86 or so and then merged it into Gandhi family Congress, became a Gandhi family-Congressman and today again, he is leading another Congress segregated from the Gandhi family-Congress.





Naturally thus with him out, hunt for a young national cult outclassing Modi in every respect has sincerely begun.





This time, the search has begun from mainstream areas up to Daman, Diu, Lakshadweep...Timbuck Two





from Himalayas...But so far, no hope, at the time of writing.





A National Cult out classing





ModiJi is no where in sight!



