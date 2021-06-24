Modi Defies Banana Republic

New Delhi (The Hawk): Omniscient Narendra Modi (like it or not) has nipped teeming 'topmost circle' strong, insidious rumours of

India being banana republic with all decades old established institutions made incongruous, effete thus immediately needing evething new as if the country India is just-born if not still-born.

This "attitude" leading to "break, break, break; break everything to make a 'new India' to 'suit' ongoing 'high-n-mighty' for reasons best known only to them".

The instantaneous example to mention here in that regard (there are many more; many are under carpets for obvious reasons to skip obvious controversies relating to misappropriations of numerous kinds) is newly ongoing-construction/s of entire new Central Vista from Raisina Hill to National Stadium, new PM House+wide complex accomodating all; new Vice President House+many connected establishments, new Ministers' residences + offices; new PM security complex, new Vice-President security complex, numerous ministry buildings, abundant defence structures pointing to India's full fledged defence self preparedness, bureaucrats from janitors to secretaries with numerous parphernelia within their hands' reach with the press of a sky-touching bell-sound.





There are abundantly more. New roads, new 'everything', new layout, new infra preparations, new shopping complexes, new one-to-one contact places complete with plush, lush, luscious eating cocoons (?)...et al. Idea is, once in the New Central Vista, stay therein for days; don't go out, spoil your time, energy etc.

Utilise it all in the new Central Vista or whatever will be its new name like Naya Savera or Naya Umang...





So far so good as far as its basic descriptions are given. But what's its need really?





Current existing structures are far better if not far superior fulfilling all needs of the purpose they were made for. Ain't it?





Then, why 'New Central Vista'? Why spend millions of crores on that to prove what and to whom?





Aren't we by us, for us, of us vis-a-vis existing Central Vista already? Why we need another one side-by-side the existing one?





Let's talk 21st Century...Gotcha, Ya?











