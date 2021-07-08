Narayan Rane takes charge as MSME minister

Top
 The Hawk |  8 July 2021 8:15 AM GMT

New Delhi: Narayan Rane on Thursday took charge as the new Union MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) Minister.


He said the ministry will work in the direction of creating more jobs and promoting GDP growth.


"Today, I have taken the charge. We will think of steps to promote GDP growth and the creation of jobs for youth," he told reporters.


Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Rane has come a long way -- leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while -- before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union Minister.

—PTI

