Narada case: Bengal ministers, TMC MLA get bail

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Friday granted interim bail to two West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, arrested by Central Bureua of Investigation in the Narada sting tapes case.

Imposing conditions, a five-judge bench of the high court directed the four accused persons, who are under house arrest, to furnish bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.

The bench directed them not to make any comment in public or in media with regard to the matter.

They were also directed to meet the investigating officer through virtual mode as and when required.

The four leaders were arrested on the morning of May 17 by the CBI, which is investigating the Narada sting tapes case on a 2017 order of the Calcutta high court.

A special CBI court had granted interim bail to the four accused on May 17, but a division bench of the high court -- comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee -- stayed the decision later that day, following which the leaders were sent to judicial custody.

The five-judge bench comprises Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arijit Banerjee.—PTI