For month's mustard oil, farmers must sell quintal of wheat: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a potshot at the government over the prices of edible oils, saying that a farmer has to sell one quintal of wheat to buy mustard oil for a month.





In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh said: "How does inflation affect? Price of 1 litre mustard oil is equal to 14 kg wheat of the farmer. A farmer's family has to sell about one quintal of wheat to buy mustard oil for a month. Neither income has increased, nor has there been any savings in agriculture. Common people are burdened due to inflation."





She also attached a video of her virtual meeting with party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Sultanpur, where she said that all the workers should work hard to strengthen the organisation. She also said that for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the suggestions of the party workers will be the most important ones.





She also discussed the issue of inflation and farmers issues during the meeting.





