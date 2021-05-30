MP Mandates 100% Attendance for Officers, 50% for Other Staff in Govt Offices from June 1

New Delhi: As part of the phase-wise unlocking of the 'Corona Curfew' restrictions, the Madhya Pradesh government has mandated 100 per cent attendance for officers and 50 per cent for other employees in the state government offices starting June 1. In April, the state had restricted the presence of employees in government offices to 10 per cent due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new order is applicable till June 15, and the officials and employees will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, the state government said in a release on Sunday. "The government offices, except those engaged in essential services, will be opened and operated with all 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent (other) employees from June 1," the order said.

Since essential services, like collector's office, police, disaster management, health, fire brigade, water supply, jail, revenue, power supply, public transport, treasury, among others, are already running with their full capacity, this order is not applicable to them, it said. The district collector can include other services in the essential category, it said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that unlocking from the ongoing coronavirus- induced-curfew will begin from June 1. However, the final decision as per the state government guidelines will be taken by the crisis management committees at the village, ward, block and district level, he had said—PTI