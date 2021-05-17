Both Modi, PM-Cares ventilators, have failed: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying both, the PM-Cares ventilators and the PM, have failed.

'The PM-Cares ventilators and the PM have many similarities. Both are full of excessive false propaganda, both fail to do their work and both are difficult to find in times of need,' Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

His tweet comes in the wake of a controversy over reports claiming that ventilators bought under the PM-CARES fund and supplied to a state-run hospital in Punjab's Faridkot were lying unused.



The Centre had rubbished the reports, as "unfounded" citing lack of infrastructure at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

The Congress leader has been questioning the Centre over its management of COVID-19.

On Sunday, he criticised the Centre a day after 21 people were arrested by Delhi police in connection with putting up posters questioning the PM's decision of exporting oxygen resulting in its severe crisis.

Daring the government to arrest him for posting the same on his Twitter handle, he tweeted, 'Arrest me too'.



—UNI