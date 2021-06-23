Modi Having Last Laugh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indeed, Narendra Modi is having the last laugh (now funnily abbreviated as laff in a caricature, lampoon manner) on "he" versus "all" including "all to oust him or better still expunge him".

This significant, relevant in context of Sharad Pawar succeeding in collecting numerous kinds of entities, not at all persona non grata all, thereby evincing his 1977-like "collecting strength" that soon dissipated one by one leaving him at the end of all.

Like then, yesterday, he again collected whole lot of individually strong entities again as in 1977 to reach where will be perhaps known in the days to come.

Under the circumstances, Modi expected to be nervy be cause of mammoth assemblage at Pawar's residence was not at all so.

Modi is aware that it is Modi vs Modi not 'they all' vs Modi. Hence, 'Big B' to them all.

His actions evince his firm belief is, he is not at all "he versus 'all' or rest of them".

He is he.

He is not at all into any competition, not even remotest semblance of it, with any one. Nor is he even remotely interested in it.

He has many more hurdlsome, burgeoning tasks vis-a-vis the country, the countrymen ahead to complete before he even can think of looking/thinking of his so-called adversaries.

Thus they are most welcome to unabtedly carry on with their mission; the countrymen will take a call on that.

He thus naturally remains invincible being morally upright, aver insiders in close cocoon around him.

This however is true that any one else in his place would be nervy but not he. He is principled, clear, say those who frequently interact with him.

His this astute Chanakya-likening shrewd modus operandi has lighteningly flown off the perception of those aligned, congregated among themselves against him aspiring to oust him by denigrating, disparaging him to the hilt so that in his place, they fill the seat.

How they? Only 1 required. Well thete lies the catch, the fallacy of those out to oust Mody.

The latter himself is fully aware that like their predecessors, they too will disintegrate into fractions/factions but without success.

Modi will continue to be the PM.

Thus Modi naturally is having last laugh to his heart's content.







