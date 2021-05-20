Modi Govt Committed To Farmers' Welfare Since Day One: Nadda

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in the subsidy for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser by 140 per cent, and said the move will ensure that the farmers get fertilisers at old rates despite international price rise.

Welcoming the decision, BJP chief J.P. Nadda tweeted, "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for taking historic farmer friendly decision to increase fertiliser subsidy. Farmers to get subsidy of Rs 700 on per bag of DAP, they will get a bag of DAP for Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 2,400."

Nadda further tweeted, "Since day one, Modi government has been committed to the welfare of the farmers. By increasing the subsidy, the government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore. Prime Minister Modi is empowering the farmers through welfare schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card and many others."

BJP national General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupendra Yadav tweeted, "The Centre has hiked DAP subsidy by 140 per cent from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200. The BJP government will spend about Rs 14,775 crore more on it as PM Narendra Modi ji wants Indian farmers to get fertilisers at old rates despite international price rise."

"Despite the price of DAP bags rising to Rs 2,400, farmers will get it at Rs 1,200 as the BJP government is committed to farmers' welfare. This is the second major decision for farmers after the direct transfer of Rs 20,667 crore under PM-KISAN on Akshaya Tritiya," Yadav added.

The Union government on Wednesday increased the subsidy on DAP fertiliser from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag, an increase of 140 per cent, which means despite the rise in international market price of DAP, it would continue to be sold at the old rate of Rs 1,200. The amount of subsidy per bag has never been increased so much at one go.

—IANS