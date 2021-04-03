Mithun Chakrabarty Reduced To Sheer Passenger

New Delhi (The Hawk): Disco Diwane, I Am A Disco Dancer and like hero of C/D/E grade Hindi films Mithun Chakravarty after joining the BJP amid grandiose Mumbaiya fanfare promising to catapult the BJP to sheer winner in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections has turned himself a sheer nincompoop, dwarf, inconspicuous by his absence, inconsequential as he is nowhere used by the BJP bosses Dilip Ghosh, his fellow party colleagues, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Narendra Modi, RajNath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Mehta Irani, SadaNand Gowda, Prakash Javdekar etc who are extremely apprehensive of being seen with him, he being not at all relevant among the state's denizens in any way. Rather, they prefer their back to him or consciously stay away from his sparsely attended corner meetings here and there cutting no ice among the masses whose self-claimed "path shower" he is as propagated by him vociferously everywhere amid the omniscient BJP circles who simply guffaw of course at his back to avoid all avoidable controversies and save the BJP from all unsavoury allegations about him, controversies relating to him, to his repertoire of financial scandals, his chit fund rackets, his income tax concealments, his revenue, FEMA etc violations, etc. They want the BJP remain unscathed and not be sullied because of Mithun, the former (repeatedly self claimed, propagated) Naxalite, Marxist, Leftist to the core, Trinamool Congress MP, etc and now BJP-member who has always lambasted, denounced the BJP for being synonymous with communalism, sectarianism and the like. ...Rational voters of the state are forced to wonder in utmost amazement how an inveterate leftist Mithun has knuckled in front of the BJP and is now flagrantly canvassing for it, forcing the masses to vote for the BJP by joining the BJP! His many colleagues, now spread amid left, TMC, ultra left, CPI(ML) etc unabashedly admit, Mithun has become synonymous with the BJP and vice versa that West Bengal's people have rejected outright. No amount of cajoling, coaxing by Mithun to change their opinion/s on him is proving to be of any use as Mithun remains an unknown for them hence outrightly rejected by them. With him, the BJP is also distanced from them simply because of Mithun. According to them, BJP would do far better in the state if they campaign minus him amid the masses who simply loathe Mithun.