Militant killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The gunbattle in Ganapora area started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. Search is going on," police said.

