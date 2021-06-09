Mehul Choksi's bail hearing adjourned till Jun 11 by Dominica HC

New Delhi: The Dominica High Court has adjourned the hearing on Mehul Choksi's bail plea till June 11, according to the local media.

The earlier bail application of Choksi, the fugitive diamond merchant, was rejected by the magistrate concerned, following which he approached the High Court there.

Through video conference, high court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts was hearing the plea of Choksi's local legal team.

The government side represented by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple "strongly objected" to Choksi's plea calling him a flight risk, according to Dominica News Online.

Then the court adjourned the matter till June 11.

In the plea, Choksi alleged that he was abducted in Antigua on May 23 and brought to Dominica, where he was detained.

On June 3, presiding Magistrate Candia Carrette-George sided with the Prosecutor and stated that given the 'severity of the matter, she is not convinced that Choksi will stay in Dominica to attend his trial, Dominica News Online reported.

Now, Choksi, who is one of the accused in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), will stay in Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) under police security.

