May get killed if Asaram freed on bail, rape victim's father in SC

New Delhi: The father of the child rape victim has moved the Supreme Court, opposing bail of jailed godman Asaram Bapu, apprehending that his daughter and his family could be killed by followers/henchmen of the powerful godman.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, claims that Asaram is highly influential and politically connected and has a force of millions of blind followers around the country. It also said there was hired killer Kartik Haldar who attacked and murdered eyewitnesses and confessed to the police that Asaram ordered the killings.

The victim's father, in the plea, contended that during the course of the trial, he and his family members were threatened with dire consequences.

"Recently also, the applicant herein has been threatened by the followers/henchmen of the petitioner and shockingly the State of Uttar Pradesh has reduced security of the applicant and his family, and they are again very vulnerable to murderous attacks by the followers/henchmen of the petitioner," he said in the plea.

The father of the victim claimed, "10 eyewitnesses have been attacked and 3 of them died and in all likelihood the petitioner, if granted bail, will organise revenge killing of the child rape victim and her family and of the rape victim and eyewitnesses pending at Surat, Gujarat."

The plea contended that "state sponsored impunity" of Asaram is so grave that in spite of hired killer Haldar confessing to the police that he shot dead key eyewitness Akhil Gupta on Asaram's orders, the UP Police is yet to question or arrest him or even make him an accused after registering an FIR.

"It is humbly submitted that in case the petitioner herein is admitted to interim bail, there is every likelihood that out of vengeance, the petitioner herein may get the Applicant, his daughter and his family members killed," added the plea.

Asaram, who is undergoing life imprisonment for raping the minor, had recently moved the top court seeking bail for his medical treatment at an ayurveda centre, after the Rajasthan High Court had dismissed the bail application. The Rajasthan government has also opposed his bail, stating that he wants to change the place of his custody under the guise of seeking medical treatment.

