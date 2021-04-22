Make sure there is no obstruction in transport of oxygen to Delhi: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said if governments want, "they can make heaven and earth meet", as it asked the Centre to ensure there is no obstruction in transport of oxygen to Delhi.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said if in case supply of medical oxygen to Delhi is blocked, then authorities responsible will be held criminally liable.

The bench said it is urgently required to resolve the issues with Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana by the local administration there. It stressed that the Centre should provide adequate security for vehicles transporting oxygen and it should consider forming dedicated corridors for their swift movement.

The High Court gave these directions after it was informed that oxygen scheduled to arrive from Haryana's Panipat was not being permitted to be picked up by the local police. The Delhi government also informed the court that oxygen units scheduled to be picked up from Uttar Pradesh could not be brought to Delhi.

Emphasising on finding ways to resolve the current impasse with oxygen supply, the bench noted "if governments want, they can make heaven and earth meet".

"We direct the Central government to ensure allocation takes place as planned and transportation of the tankers takes place unhindered."

Delhi government had recommended that oxygen should be transferred by air. On this aspect, the bench said research shows that airlifting of oxygen was very dangerous and it has to be transported either by road or rail.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, seeking urgent supply of oxygen. A similar petition was filed by Max hospitals, on Wednesday, where the Centre had assured that it will raise the allocation of oxygen for Delhi as 480 MT from 370 MT.

On Wednesday, the High Court had observed that the citizen can only fall back on the state. "It is the responsibility of the government. Beg… borrow… or steal, it is your job," said the High Court, directing the Centre to arrange oxygen supply.

"How is the government so oblivious of the reality on the ground? You cannot have people dying because of no oxygen. You take your own sweet time and people die," it had said.

—IANS