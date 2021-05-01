Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week.

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The ongoing lockdown that was scheduled to conclude at 5 am on May 3, now stands extended for another week.

Earlier on April 26, the Chief Minister had extended the week-long lockdown in the national capital till May 3.

The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours - the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.

Delhi witnessed 375 COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin's on Friday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total COVID-19 count of the national capital to 11,49,333. The city also reported 25,288 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours. Yesterday was the ninth consecutive day the city has seen daily fatalities of over 300.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 20 this year due to mounting Covid-19 cases in the region.

On April 30, Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal tested positive for Covid-19. He informed about the same on his Twitter handle.

Earlier today, Kejriwal condoled the deaths of those who lost their lives allegedly due to lack of oxygen during COVID treatment at a private hospital in Delhi.

Also, the Delhi High Court today directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its allocated 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. The order by the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came when it was informed by multiple hospitals about the shortage of oxygen.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 for people between 18 years and 44 years in the national capital will start on Monday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said, "Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large-scale vaccination in Delhi will begin from the day after tomorrow. There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment.—ANI