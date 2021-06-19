Leaders across party line greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, turned 51 with several political leaders across party line wishing him on his birthday, which he has decided not to celebrate in view of the Covid pandemic. Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970 to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Several party leaders across the party line greeted the Congress leader on his birthday. National Students Union of India (NSUI) celebrated his birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' by arranging free Covid-19 vaccination camps, while Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Congress distributed medicines, cash, ration kits to people in need.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a tweet said, "It's been a difficult year and you've continued to lead our people with love and sincerity. Best wishes for your birthday, Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you good health, happiness and success in all your endeavours."

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was proud of the Congress leader's hard work and his abiding commitment to serve the people of the country.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin also greeted the Congress leader and in a tweet said, "Wishing my beloved brother Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect. His commitment to the ethos of the Congress Party has been exemplary."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "To a true leader, who battles the challenges with truth, honesty, compassion and courage. To a leader for whom righteous means are as important as the goal. Wishing Rahul Gandhi ji more power to keep fighting the good fight."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wished Rahul Gandhi for his birthday, good health and many years ahead in the service of the nation.

Former prime minister and JD(S) president H.D. Deve Gowda took to Twitter and said, "I wish him well, and sincerely pray that his view of the world and his compassion defeats the narrowness that surrounds us."

Among others to wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday were union minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and several others.—IANS