Lakshadweep, Haryana, Assam top in Covid vax wastage

New Delhi: Lakshadweep, Haryana and Assam for the second consecutive day on Sunday maintained their position among top 10 states for the maximum loss of Covid vaccines amid the crisis when the country is passing through a shortage of the medicine necessary to keep people safe from the deadly virus.

Amidst increasing Covid-19 vaccine demands in the country, wastage of the key injection has been a matter of concern for the government with reports of highest 22.74 per cent wastage reported in Lakshadweep till 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Union Territory reportedly wasted 22 per cent Covid vaccines till Saturday 8 a.m.

After Lakshadweep, Haryana accounts for the second highest state with wastage of 6.65 per cent Covid vaccines followed by Assam (6.07 per cent), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) latest data said.

Rajasthan has reported 5.50 per cent wastage of Covid vaccine, Punjab reports 5.05 per cent and Bihar recorded 4.96 per cent wastage of Covid vaccines.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported 4.93 per cent Covid vaccine wastage followed by Meghalaya (4.21 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3.94 per cent) and Manipur (3.56 per cent).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took the issue of wastage of Covid vaccine very seriously, and requested people three days ago through his Twitter to "reduce vaccine wastage to strengthen the fight against Covid-19".

Modi praised Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage, saying "Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage".

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16 for the healthcare workers. The country had launched its third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 for people aged between 18-44 years.

As per the official data, the Centre has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses (17,56,20,810) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,83,78,796 doses.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,94,39,663, according to the Union Health Ministry.

—IANS