Ladakh Finally Stands Up

New Delhi (The Hawk): That Ladakh Finally has stood up to be on its own fully independent of Kashmir or Jammu is fully evident from they have fully become Ladakhi with no traces of J or K in them because both have nothing common with Ladakh.





Ladakh, to say the least, is sociologically, anthropologically, geologically, culturally, language wise, behavior wise abs different from 'J' or 'K'.





The Ladakhis or Ladakh-natives no more want to be "rejected cousins" of K or J but they want their 'independent' entity intact C/o Government of India as in cases of all other states in the country, assert the Ladakhi leaders, far softer but fully self-assured, compared to their counterparts in the rest of the country.





To reinforce their "this point of full autonomy to them, Ladakh as independent state, full fledged all 'normal' rights to them", opine Ladakhi seniors with full consent of their younger colleagues, the Ladakhis of all hues (they are single united unit any way) now are up in arms demanding 'independent statehood complete with all facilities including duly elected governments etc' so that they truly become 'by Ladakh, of Ladakh, of Ladakh' 24x7x365 and for all times to come.





They are fully determined to be no more identified with Jammu or Kashmir with which, they have nothing in common except being part of India, opine senior Ladakhi leaders in unison.





Their detailed "home work" on independent Ladakh state is fully complete.





They are abs ready to meet the Central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Focal (he already is fully abreast of their 'independent Ladakh, full statehood for it demand"), BJP National President Jagat Prasad Nadda, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Rashtriya Raj Marg Mantri Nitin Jayram Gadkari, and all other relevant entities connected with granting (full) statehood to Ladakh.





The demand-makers for independent statehood for Ladakh, at the time of writing, are patiently waiting for a 'yes' from the Centre so that soon enough, they will rejoice, regale, resonate skies above them with Viva Ladakh.





Also needs to be closely monitored how soon Doval, fully abreast with all aspects + all nuances of Ladakh, the independent state, engineers it and turns it a full fledged reality : Ladakh, independent state.



