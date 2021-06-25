Ladakh admin renovating Rezang La memorial on Sino-Indian border

Leh: The administration of the union territory of Ladakh and the Army is renovating the Rezang La war memorial on the Sino-Indian border where Indian troops fought the Chinese army during the 1962 war, officials said on Thursday.

The UT administration along with the Indian Army is renovating the Rezang La memorial, situated in Chushul in Ladakh, and we hope for its timely completion this year, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur said.

He said the brave battle fought by the Indian forces at Rezang La in 1962 should always be fresh in the minds of all Indians.

The battle of Rezang La that was fought during the war of 1962 is one among the few battles of the world where troops fought with the enemy till last man, last round and created history of their valiance in the defence of the motherland, the officials said.

The troops of ''C'' Company of 13 Kumaon, led by Major Shaitan Singh, will always be remembered in the annals of history as ''Bravest of the Brave'', they said.

The Indian Army will be observing the anniversary of the battle of Rezang La at Chushul in Ladakh in November this year, to commemorate the historic battle with China in 1962, the officials said.

Mathur said the 11 war monuments spread across Ladakh are reminders of the courage of Indian soldiers during their battles against enemy forces.

He said the same courage was portrayed by Indian troops during the Galwan standoff last year. PTI