Top
Home > India News > President Kovind expresses grief over killing of soldiers in Bijapur Naxal attack

President Kovind expresses grief over killing of soldiers in Bijapur Naxal attack

 The Hawk |  4 April 2021 10:11 AM GMT

President Kovind expresses grief over killing of soldiers in Bijapur Naxal attack
X

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed anguish over the killing of soldiers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack saying the nation will never forget their sacrifice.


"The killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice," the President tweeted.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

Updated : 4 April 2021 10:11 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X